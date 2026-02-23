The ICE under US President Donald Trump's administration has now detained an independent wrestler based in Fort Lauderdale, Nicolth Hernandez-Lucero. Shortly after she was detained, her husband, Noah Lazega, in an interview with NBC Miami, opened up on more details about the situation.

Lucero, 24, was taken into custody following a traffic stop while driving home by federal immigration agents in Fort Lauderdale on Feb. 11, 2026, and has remained in detention since. In the story by NBC Miami, the call recording that took place was shared.

“So you're going to come with us tonight,” an agent said to Lucero. “Is there a reason that I got stopped?” she responded. Moments later, the fear in her voice became clearer when she asked, “Am I gonna be detained?”, to which she heard an assertive answer from the agent.

WWE legend Gangrel trained Lucero. She now wrestles on the indies alongside her sister Tiffany as the Lucero Twins. Shortly after she was detained, Gangrel shared his support in an emotional message on Facebook and also shared their family's GoFundMe page. Currently, around $16,000 has been raised of their $18,000, with WWE star Becky Lynch and AEW star Kris Statlander being some of the highest contributors.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Nicolth Acosta Lucero and her family Tiffany Lucero !”

More on Nicolth Hernandez-Lucero and her husband, Noah Lazega

The couple got married in Dec. 2026 after being together for nearly four years. The two had also planned to celebrate their wedding with a party later this month. Lazega also insisted that when asked for a probable cause for detention, they failed to receive a proper explanation. Hernandez-Lucero hails from Colombia and has been in the United States since she was 15. Aside from working as an indie pro wrestler, she also works as a surgical technician at a local hospital.