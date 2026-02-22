Master P might be adding a new role to his resume in the future.

The rap mogul and former basketball player revealed that several colleges have reached out to him with interest in him becoming a head coach at their institution.

“I have so many colleges now looking at me like, ‘Hey, come join our program because of the business side that I have,’” Master P told TMZ Sports. “But I’m thankful for being where I’m at and just working.”

While the interest in him stepping into a head coach role at a college is intriguing, he doesn't believe it will happen any time soon.

“I think it’s both. I mean, even they want me to be a head coach. I don’t know. I’m like, I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

Master P becoming a head coach might be a future endeavor for the former basketball player, he shared insight on how the coaching positions have been occupied by those with a different skill set.

“Times are changing,” P said. “People don’t want the traditional coaches anymore. They want coaches who are going to think outside the box. How are we going to get fans into our stands?”

He went on to share his personal inspirations in the head coach position, like Kelvin Sampson and Deion Sanders. Sampson has served as the head coach of the University of Houston since 2014. He previously coached for Montana Tech, Washington State, Oklahoma, and Indiana at the NCAA level. Sampson also held positions at the NBA level for the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets.

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team and was previously the football head coach at Jackson State. Prior to his coaching, Sanders was a rapper, won a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, and played in the MLB for the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants.

Another aspect of Master P looking up to Sanders and Sampson's coaching careers was the fatherhood aspect. Sanders currently has one son in the NFL, Shedeur Sanders, who plays for the Cleveland Browns. Sampson's son, Kellen Sampson, coaches alongside his father at the University of Houston.

“Just the way that he has the fatherhood he has with his program, no matter if you’re winning or losing, he’s gonna be there,” Master P said. “He’s going to find corporations and other people to get around them.”

Alongside Master P's rap career, he competed in the NBA preseason for the Charlotte Hornets in 1998 and the Toronto Raptors in 1999.