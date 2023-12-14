Our favorite kung-fu panda dropped a new trailer.

It looks like some high-flying fun is heading our way with the arrival of Jack Black and Kung Fu Panda 4.

A new trailer was just released that features our Po (Black) and a new villain — the sorceress Chameleon, voiced by Viola Davis, The Hollywood Reporter mentions.

This new adventure features Zhen, a fox thief, voiced by Awkwafina. They meet Han, voiced by Ke Huy Quan, a leader of the Den of Thieves.

The Dreamworks Animation franchise has been quite a success. Since launching with Kung Fu Panda in 2008, it's generated over $1.8 billion in profit.

The official synopsis on Dreamwork's website says, “After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior, is called upon by destiny to…give it a rest already. More specifically, he's tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.”

It goes on to say, “Even worse, there's been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon, a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po's Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.”

“So, Po's going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen, a corsac fox who really gets under Po's fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places,” the synopsis ends with.

Kung Fu Panda 4 lands in theaters on March 8.