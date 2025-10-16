Anthony Edwards might just be the NBA’s funniest man alive. Between poster dunks, movie roles, and now hosting his own parody award show, the Minnesota Timberwolves star has mastered the art of showmanship, per SI. On Wednesday night, Edwards launched the Believe That Awards, a comedy-filled stream that felt part roast, part cultural celebration.

The show featured appearances from major names, but the most talked-about moment came when Hollywood superstar Timothée Chalamet took home the tongue-in-cheek “White Boy of the Year” trophy. The Oscar-nominated actor beat out Adam Sandler, Tom Cruise, MrBeast, and Pat McAfee for the title. Chalamet appeared via video call from Budapest, Hungary, where he’s currently filming Dune: Part Three, smiling as Edwards listed off his favorite “fly white boys.”

Anthony Edwards selected Timothee Chalamet as White Boy of the Year on his award show😭😭 (via @theantedwards_ YouTube) pic.twitter.com/bSwNupOQbY — 𝟓🌊 (@FeelLikeZion) October 15, 2025

“Let me think of some fly white boys I know,” Edwards said. “Justin Bieber fly as f***. Ed Sheeran. My girl like, what’s the white boy name? Morgan Wallen. I gotta shout out Liam Neeson. That’s my white boy. Fly as f***. Jason Statham, fly as f***. Triple H from WWE. Goldberg. Adam Sandler, fly as f***.”

The Believe That Awards steal the internet

Article Continues Below

The Believe That Awards may have started as a joke among friends, but it’s quickly become an online sensation. Fans flooded social media with clips of Edwards’ comedic timing, calling him “the funniest man in the league.” Beyond the laughs, the show revealed Edwards’ natural charisma and star power outside the court.

Other winners added to the humor. Shams Charania was crowned “Reporter of the Year,” Candace Parker took “Woman of the Year,” and the “Hater of the Year” category ended in chaos when Charles Barkley, Noah Lyles, Skip Bayless, and Magic Johnson all somehow won.

In one of the episode’s most unexpected exchanges, Anthony Edwards and Chalamet tossed around ideas for a Training Day reboot. “Whenever you start directing a movie and you need somebody to be your main character, call your boy,” Edwards said. “It could be a Training Day reboot. Let me be Denzel and you be Officer Hoyt.”

Between his humor, confidence, and creativity, Anthony Edwards proved he doesn’t need a script to be entertaining. The Believe That Awards might have started as a joke, but it ended up confirming what fans already knew — Ant is the culture.