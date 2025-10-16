It's no secret that WWE Superstars CM Punk and Rhea Ripley are friends, and the “Voice of the Voiceless” tried out the “Eradicator's” risqué move on Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio during a live event in Australia.

Ripley is one of WWE's most popular Superstars from Australia. So, they had Ripley take part in the event. Punk faced Mysterio in an Intercontinental Championship match.

At the WWE live event, CM Punk hit Rhea Ripley's Riptide and did her pin on Dominik Mysterio Credit to @punksriptiide pic.twitter.com/shnBbGrlra — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) October 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

While he did win the title, he got his payback on Mysterio, who retained the title due to disqualification. Afterward, Punk tried out Ripley's Riptide, complete with the risqué pin pose.

Fans will have to wait and see if Punk breaks the Riptide out in a regular match. Usually, Superstars do things or moves that fans won't see during a normal televised match.

WWE is in the midst of its tour of Australia after Crown Jewel. They will return to the United States for the October 17, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which will emanate from San Jose, California.

Some Superstars will stay overseas, though. WWE has two untelevised live events. scheduled for Tokyo, Japan, on October 17 and 18. It looks like things will get back to normal after their international tours.

There is some time before WWE's next marquee event. The November 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will take place on November 1, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Later in the month, Survivor Series: WarGames will emanate from San Diego, California. Then, it is the road to the Royal Rumble, which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 31, 2026.

Ripley is coming off a win at Crown Jewel against the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). She teamed up with Iyo Sky, one of her former rivals, to beat the Kabuki Warriors.

She is from Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, so the crowd went crazy for her. Bronson Reed, who is also from Adelaide, was also on the card. He defeated Roman Reigns in a singles match.

During the following episode of Monday Night RAW, Punk beat Jey Uso and LA Knight to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match. However, given Seth Rollins' injury status, it's unclear when he will get this shot.