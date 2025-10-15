The decision to have Bad Bunny perform the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show in 2026 has been met with a mixed response, but former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is clarifying comments about his stance regarding it.

According to Kelce, “fake quotes” were being attributed to his thoughts on Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show. He took to X, formerly Twitter, to clear the air.

“I normally don’t comment on things like this, but I feel I need to address that there are a number of accounts posting fake quotes and attributing them to me on this platform right now,” Kelce began. I appreciate [X] putting community notes on several and I will not address the other accounts specifically, because I do not want to amplify their engagement.

“But please know, unless you hear something directly from me via one of my platforms, it is not real,” Kelce concluded.

The post has gone viral, with over two million views at the time of this writing. Hopefully, it has reached the right audience who have attributed “fake quotes” to him.

The Kelce brothers have some history with Bad Bunny. Travis Kelce starred in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Bad Bunny. In the movie, Travis plays Bad Bunny's boss at a restaurant. Adam Sandler's Happy eventually hires Bad Bunny's character.

Article Continues Below

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show has been the subject of controversy

Having Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show headliner has not been universally acclaimed. President Donald Trump claimed he didn't know him, claiming that Bad Bunny did not “seem like a unifying entertainer,” calling it an “absolutely ridiculous” decision.

“I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is,” Trump said. “I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s crazy, and then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Still, Bad Bunny will be performing the show. It does not appear he is letting his critics affect him. This will mark his second Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance. He previously made a cameo during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Halftime Show at Super Bowl 54.