One key play during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football was when tight end Travis Kelce nearly scored a touchdown, which his brother, Jason Kelce, loved, just not for the same reason.

However, he ended up doing a headstand, thanks to the way Rock Ya-Sin tackled him. He was kicking himself for not scoring, despite reaching the ball out.

“D**n it, Travis!” he said to himself. “You're on the f*****g one-yard line; get in the godd**n endzone! Stop jumping, man.”

Trav landed right on his head, but he still tried to get in the end zone 😅 NEW EPISODE OUT NOW!!! https://t.co/wkNdaSEmFv pic.twitter.com/gdRgqWscEr — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

In hindsight, he probably should have tried a different move to score a touchdown. Jason then asked why he even attempted to reach for the pylon. The video cracked Jason up. “Just feeling stupid,” Travis explained.

According to Travis on his New Heights podcast, he suffered a charley horse as a result of the headstand. “He [Rock Ya-Sin] caught me with a charley horse on my thigh,” Travis revealed. “I got a charley horse more than I got anything going on with my neck.”

Jason is still laughing about the moment. He quote-posted the New Heights account's post with the clip from the episode on X, formerly Twitter. “I still laugh every time I see this,” he responded, “completely ridiculous.”

Travis Kelce's vintage performance helped the Chiefs beat the Lions

Despite the funny moment, Kelce helped propel the Chiefs to a win over the Lions in Week 6. He had his best game of the season so far, catching six passes for a season-high 78 yards. However, he did not score a touchdown.

So far, 2025 has been a bounce-back season for Kelce. He had a disappointing 2024 campaign, logging 823 yards and three touchdowns (his lowest totals in a full season).

Currently, he is on pace for over 900 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The Chiefs are rolling, winning three of their last four games.

Kelce deliberated retirement after Super Bowl 59, which the Chiefs lost convincingly to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he ultimately decided to return for one last hoorah with the Chiefs. He is in the midst of his 13th season in the NFL.