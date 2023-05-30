At the recent Cannes Film Festival, actress Kate Beckinsale shared a remarkable story about her co-star Keanu Reeves, reaffirming his reputation as the nicest actor in Hollywood. Beckinsale attended the festival’s annual amfAR charity gala and reminisced about her first Cannes experience back in 1993 when she premiered Kenneth Branagh’s Much Ado About Nothing, the New York Post reports. It was during this reflection that she discovered a photo of herself on the red carpet and unveiled a behind-the-scenes wardrobe malfunction incident that could have turned disastrous.

Recalling the fateful moment, Beckinsale explained how she had bought a bodysuit at the airport, and as she was en route to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, the poppers in the bodysuit unexpectedly burst open, causing it to flip up like a roller blind. Faced with this potential fashion disaster, Beckinsale found herself quietly panicking in the car.

In a stroke of luck, Beckinsale turned to her co-stars Keanu Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard for help. She whispered to them about the wardrobe malfunction, and without hesitation, they sprang into action. In a now-iconic photo, Beckinsale can be seen holding down the front of the bodysuit while Reeves and Leonard expertly hold the back, ensuring her dignity and preventing any further embarrassment.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale)

Beckinsale expressed her gratitude for their quick thinking and willingness to assist her in a moment of crisis. She referred to Reeves and Leonard as “absolute legends” who may not have fully understood the mechanics of the situation or even been familiar with the term “gusset,” but their instinctive response showcased their kindness and camaraderie on set.

This incident further solidifies Keanu Reeves’ reputation as one of the nicest actors in Hollywood. Known for his humility, generosity, and genuine care for others, Reeves has consistently demonstrated his thoughtfulness and consideration toward his colleagues. His actions during Beckinsale’s wardrobe mishap only add to the numerous accounts of his kindness that have surfaced over the years.