In a pivotal turn of events in the long-standing mystery surrounding Tupac Shakur’s murder, Duane Davis, known as Keefe D, saw a significant legal development during a court hearing in Vegas, reports TMZ. Keefe D, who authorities allege has ties to Tupac’s death, appeared before a judge seeking release on bail as he awaits trial.

During the hearing, Keefe D’s legal team argued fervently for his release, asserting that he posed neither a danger to society nor a flight risk pending his trial. Despite objections from the state prosecution, citing his past gang affiliations and alleged threats to witnesses, the judge ruled in favor of granting bail, setting the amount at $750,000.

This decision comes after Keefe D has been in custody at Clark County jail since late September following his indictment for Tupac’s murder, marking a significant breakthrough in the decades-old cold case.

While Keefe D has suggested he wasn’t the actual trigger man in the crime, he remains the sole surviving individual facing prosecution linked to Tupac’s death. His legal team highlighted the delayed arrest, questioning why it took law enforcement so long to apprehend him when his association with the murder had been known for an extended period.

The courtroom developments shed light on the complex legal battle surrounding Keefe D’s involvement in the case. Despite vehement opposition from the prosecution, the judge’s decision to grant bail signifies a pivotal moment in the ongoing investigation into Tupac’s tragic killing.

Keefe D’s potential release on bail signifies a crucial juncture in the quest for justice surrounding one of the most infamous murders in music history. As the legal proceedings continue, the outcome of this trial holds immense significance for Tupac’s legacy and the closure sought by fans and authorities alike in solving this enduring mystery.