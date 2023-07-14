Keke Palmer loves being a mom. At an event in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, the Nope actress hit up “Big Boss: Empowering Yourself to Create the Life You Want.” There, she talked about her 4 month old son Leo, whom she shares with Darius Jackson. Being a mother gave her a “sense of freedom” and boosted her confidence, per Yahoo.

“I was really always preoccupied on the low key of my body and then after I had a baby, it kind of freed me in a way where I just didn't care as much and so the fact that I didn’t care, it made me just have an ease and a comfortability and a love for myself in a way that I didn't have before,” Keke Palmer said. “And it just gave me a sense of freedom that I can't describe, where I'm not afraid, because it's like, this is what I have, this is who I am.”

“I never would have imagined that my son would have given me such a deep confidence and empowerment to just really be like, ‘Yo, we about to do this,' ” Palmer said. “And it made me feel so strong because after having a baby you are kind of beat down a little bit. But with the love that I feel at home I just say, ‘girl, we about to make this work.’ It transformed me into someone else.”

The actress went on to say she's “probably going to have about 12 kids” because she loves being a mom so much.

“It's so exceptional, she said. “I mean, for anybody that doesn't want it your life is fabulous if that's not what you want and if you do want it, get ready for a ride because it is a blessing beyond a blessing. I'm probably going to have about 12 kids, don't play with it now.”