After he unleashed Twitter's wrath for question the outfit choice of his girlfriend — and new mother to his baby boy — very publicly online after an Usher concert on Wednesday night, the entire internet seems to be asking, who does Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson think he is?

No, seriously though, everyone needs a primer in who Darius Jackson is. Prior to the Twitter controversy, the public pretty much just knew Jackson as the father to Keke Palmer‘s baby. The two welcomed their baby boy, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, on Feb. 25, 2023 and excitedly posted the news on Instagram.

A few months earlier, while Palmer was hosting Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3, she excitedly announced the news that she was pregnant with her first child.

Later, as a guest on The Tonight Show, Palmer revealed that they were expecting a baby boy.

That's pretty much all the public information Palmer has divulged about her relationship with Jackson.

She did tell Bustle magazine in an interview, however, that although the pair have kept their relationship somewhat private since they were first linked in 2021, “This is the happiest I've ever felt with someone. So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That's a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.”

While Jackson is not an actor like Palmer, he is no stranger to the Hollywood scene. His brother is the actor Sarunas J. Jackson, known for his roles as Isaac Hall on Good Trouble and Alejandro ‘Dro' Peña on Insecure. Keke Palmer once had a guest-starring role on Insecure.

But if you're thinking the two must have first met on the set of Insecure… think again! People magazine reports that they met in May 2021 at a Memorial Day party hosted by Issa Rae and Diddy.

Then, in August 2021, Palmer and Jackson made their relationship official (on social media at least) when Jackson posted a special birthday message to Palmer on Instagram.

“Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are,” Jackson wrote in the post, which has since been deleted. “I'm glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”

A few months later, in November 2021, Palmer explained on The Tamron Hall Show about why she decided to tell the public about her relationship with Jackson. “It became more difficult to hide,” she said about her posted photos with Jackson. “We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy.”

Palmer added, “It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not.”

As for what Jackson does for work, he is a fitness instructor at Inspire Fitness Studio. According to his bio on the fitness center's website, “his motivation to be an instructor is to help others and himself to stay in shape as he enjoys being in a team oriented environment. It is also where he feels comfortable to be himself.” The bio further adds that Jackson is working toward a sports broadcasting career.

Lately, Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer have been all about posting cute baby pics on social media.

That is, until Jackson's fateful decision to post his dislike for Palmer's outfit selection for a night out to see Usher's Las Vegas concert. It's not the first time a social media post has caused an uproar, and it undoubtedly won't be the last, but regardless of what you think about it — at least now you have a little more background about just who Darius Jackson is to inform your opinion.