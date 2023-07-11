Keke Palmer is embracing new mom lifestyles. She shares four month old son Leo with boyfriend Darius Jackson. Jackson, however, made some controversial comments about Palmer's attire she wore to an Usher concert. As a response, perhaps, she shared an encouraging message for new moms, per E! News.

“Do you, new moms,” Keke Palmer told The Cut. “Do you. Girl, if there's one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it's that baby. Be happy, because there's no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?”

The Nope actress, 29, also talked about her life changes after welcoming her baby boy in February.

“After having my baby, I've just gotten so much more powerful,” she said. “I'm just so strengthened in a crazy way. Strutting my stuff, enjoying. I'll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious. In a way that you would expect, considering the kind of work that I do as a public figure.”

“I'm just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman,” she said. “My headspace is just to continue to inspire and encourage myself and anybody else who wants to go down that road with me. Because we're growing and we are changing. It's all about loving who I am and loving what I experienced and what I've gone through that's gotten me here. A lot of gratitude for me.”

Darius Jackson, Palmer's boyfriend, had some things to say about her body though at an Usher concert. Palmer posted a photo of herself wearing a full length sheer black dress, and Jackson commented: “It's the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

He later doubled down: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he added. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”