Kelly Clarkson's net worth in 2024 is $50 million. Clarkson is a popular singer and reality television show star whose hit songs include Breakaway, Because of You, Catch My Breath, Piece By Piece, Behind These Hazel Eyes, and Since U Been Gone, among others.

Clarkson was the very first winner of the hit reality TV series American Idol. She is also a three-time Grammy Award winner and an eight-time Daytime Emmy Award winner. Here's a closer look at Kelly Clarkson’s net worth in 2024.

What is Kelly Clarkson’s net worth in 2024?: $50 million (estimate)

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kelly Clarkson's net worth in 2024 is $50 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Kelly Clarkson was born on April 24th, 1982, in Fort Worth, Texas. She attended Pauline Hughes Middle School before attending Burleson High School, where she began honing her vocal talents.

Although Clarkson earned several scholarships from various college institutions such as University of North Texas, University of Texas and Berklee College of Music, she declined them in order to pursue a career in music.

After graduating from high school, Clarkson immediately worked on a demo reel, at the same time undertaking various jobs in order to pay the bills. She even performed for Six Flags while working at the amusement park. Moreover, Clarkson also worked at various food chains including Papa John’s and Subway. She was a cocktail waitress at a comedy club, too.

Clarkson’s talent eventually gained the attention of the likes of Jive Records and Interscope Records. However, the American Idol winner would decline these offers as she felt she deserved better.

Kelly Clarkson wins American Idol

Shortly after that is when American Idol began looking for contestants. Encouraged by her friends, Clarkson went on to audition. Fortunately, it all panned out for Clarkson, as she won the entire competition to become the inaugural winner of American Idol.

With the victory, Clarkson was signed to RCA Records by Simon Fuller. During the same year, Clarkson released her debut single A Moment Like This, which went on to become the best-selling single in the U.S.. Although it debuted at the 60th spot on the Billboard Hot 100, A Moment Like this would climb all the way to the top spot.

In 2003, Clarkson released her debut studio album, Thankful. It remains Clarkson’s second-best selling album with over 2.3 million copies sold, earning 2x Platinum certification by the RIAA. It also debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200.

One year later, Clarkson followed up with an even more successful album, Breakaway. Certified 6x Platinum by the RIAA, the album is Clarkson’s best-selling album with over 9.9 million units sold around the world.

Breakaway earned Clarkson her first Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album. Breakaway’s single Since U Been Gone also won the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Clarkson went on to make several more albums including My December, All I Ever Wanted, Wrapped in Red, Piece by Piece, Meaning of Life, When Christmas Comes Around… and Stronger, the latter of which sold over 1.2 million copies and was certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Furthermore, the album also won Best Pop Vocal Album to seal Clarkson’s third victory at the Grammy Awards.

Kelly Clarkson's acting career

While Clarkson has been successful as a singer, she has also tried her hand in acting. She has appeared in various projects such as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Issues 101, From Justin to Kelly, American Dreams, Reba, The Rookie and many others.

Clarkson has also made notable performances as a voice actress for animated projects including Trolls 2: World Tour, UglyDolls, The Star and Disney animated hit Phineas and Ferb.

Furthermore, Clarkson has also appeared on various reality TV shows, including stints as a judge on American Idol and The Voice. Clarkson made $13 million per season for The Voice before seeing her paycheck soar to $14 million, per sources.

Apart from being a vocal judge, Clarkson also runs her own self-titled reality series called The Kelly Clarkson Show where she rakes in around $1 million monthly. Clarkson has won eight Daytime Emmys for hosting the show.

Kelly Clarkson's other income sources

Aside from being a singer, Clarkson has also explored children’s book writing. She has published books such as River Rose and the Magical Lullaby and River Rose and the Magical Christmas. Clarkson can make as much as $136,000 annually as an author, per reports.

Given Clarkson’s popularity as a singer, it’s not a surprise that major brands have partnered up with the American Idol star. In the past, she has worked with various brands including TreSemme, Toyota, Amazon, Apple, Vitamin Water, Ford, NASCAR, Candie’s, American Greetings, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Wayfair and many more.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Kelly Clarkson’s net worth in 2024?