Here is our Justice Social Link Guide for Ken Amada in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, his available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Ken Amada Justice Social Link Guide

You can find him in the lounge of Iwatodai Dormitory. He is available on the nights of Tuesday and Thursday. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, Ken does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max his Social Link, however, you will receive the Silver Key, which allows the fusion of Melchizedek.

Ken Amada Dialogue Options

Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you can start the Social Link on September 1. To start it, the player must talk to Ken. The Protagonist can romance Ken. Do keep note, however, that Ken Amada is 10 years old in this game. Please take that into consideration when deciding whether or not you should romance Ken. If this makes you uncomfortable, the Platonic Friendship option is available, and will still award you with the max rank reward.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Justice arcana with you.

Rank 1

> …He gradually begins to eat faster and faster… Is it tasty? 0 Were you hungry? 0

“Aren’t you going to eat, [Player Name]-san?” Of course I am! 0 You can have mine, too. 0

“Um, that is, if you have time…” I’ll ask you out again. 0 Make sure to be hungry then. 0 Kids shouldn’t be so modest! 0



Rank 2

> He carefully pushes the bell peppers aside to reach the meat… You shouldn’t be a picky eater. +3 I don’t like bell peppers either. 0 You gonna eat those? 0

> Should you talk to him about something…? How’s school? 0 How do you like the dorm? 0

> Should you try changing the subject…? Do you watch TV? +3 What’s popular at your school? +3

“…Do you watch any TV shows, [Player Name]-san?” I like action shows too. +3 I watch dramas a lot. 0 I like infomercials. 0



Rank 3

“If the rice was cooked around noon, I guess there’s nothing to be done about it…” Want to come earlier next time? +3 Don’t be cheeky! 0 I didn’t notice at all. 0

“There’s something that you put in that makes rice taste better when you cook it…” Honey? +3 Seaweed? 0 Cooking wine? 0

“And, staying true to the basics is what’s most important.” Did your mom teach you that? 0 Did you learn that at school? 0

“You… don’t read mangas, right?” I read a lot of them. 0 I read them. 0 I read them from time to time. 0

“And you’re a girl, too…” I just can’t stop reading them… +3 Women can still read them! 0 Is there a law saying I can’t? 0

> Ken suddenly falls silent… C’mon, tell me more. 0 You must really like that series. 0

“It’s stupid…” That’s not true. 0 Can I borrow it next time? 0



Rank 4

> But, he doesn’t seem to be eating much. What’s wrong? 0 You gonna eat that? 0

“Is it true that… you won’t get big and strong if you don’t eat right?” It’s true. +3 You’ll grow out, not up. +3 Don’t force yourself. 0

> Could something have happened to him…? What’s the matter? 0 Why do you want to be bigger? 0

“Y-You’d prefer someone like Akihiko-san too, right…?” Nope, not at all. +3 Yeah, he’s cool. 0 I don’t know about that… 0



Rank 5

> But, he doesn’t seem to have much of an appetite today. Does it taste bad? 0 What’s the matter? 0

“It’s not good, huh…” Actually, I want to hear more. +3 That’s totally fine. +2 If you think so, then smile. 0

“I threw all of them away.” I’ll buy you a different series. +3 Why? 0 What a waste! 0

“But, I enjoyed reading it…” It’s all make-believe. 0 Don’t worry about it. 0

“I hate that I feel that way…” You’re okay the way you are. +3 You can change. 0

“I was getting worried that yours might taste bad too, if you’re with me…” That’s not true. +3 It was always terrible! +3 You worry too much. 0



Rank 6

> Ken rubs at the ink on his wrist… You’ll hurt yourself if you rub it. 0 Don’t worry about it so much. 0

“……” What did you end up writing? +3 Did you not write anything? +3

> Ken suddenly looks like he’s ready to burst into tears… That’s just how I am. +3 I’m not trying to be nice. 0 What’s wrong with being nice? 0



Rank 6.5

> Ken falls silent… I’m with you. +3 Cheer up. 0 Stop crying! 0



Rank 7

“……” I have one. Platonic Unfortunately, I don’t have one.* – Lovers Who cares about stuff like that! – Platonic

* “Is there anyone you… do like?” Nobody! – Platonic That’s a secret. – Platonic He’s right in front of me.* – Lovers

* “If I said… that I liked you, would that bother you?” …I think so. – Platonic Not at all. – Lovers



Rank 8

> Ken falls silent with a troubled look on his face… We’re friends, right? 0 We’re team members, right? 0

“I’m sorry…” It didn’t bother me. 0 He’s just a kid. 0 …We’ll get him back later. 0

> You must be honest with him… You’re a special friend. – Platonic It’s because I like you.* – Lovers

* “That’s how adults lie, all the time…” I’m not teasing you. – Platonic I’m not lying! – Lovers



Rank 8.5 Romance

> He seems embarrassed that you’re alone with him… Your face’s red. 0 C’mon, let’s talk. 0 This is kind of embarrassing. 0

“If we tell everybody about this, I’m sure everything’ll get weird…” It’ll be a secret to everybody. 0 We should just tell them. 0

> Ken tripped over something… Wanna hold hands? +3 Are you all right? 0



Rank 9 Platonic

“It all depends on… how I become one.” There’s no rush. +3 Try your best with it. 0



Rank 9 Romance

“A-About when we were holding hands…” It didn’t bother me at all. 0 Let’s hold hands together again. 0 Didn’t you want to hold hands? 0

“I’m sorry! I’m so sorry…!” I didn’t mind at all. +3 You shouldn’t lie! 0

> Ken hangs his head low… You’re fine the way you are. +3 Don’t push yourself. 0 It can’t be helped. 0

“Wait for me, [Player Name]-san…” Don’t worry, I’ll wait for you. +3 I’ll look forward to it. +2 Just hurry up, okay? 0



Rank 10 Platonic

“I m-mean, my house is long gone. But I’ve been holding onto that key all this time.” I can’t accept this. +3 I’ll hold onto this. +3



Rank 10 Romance

“Oh, I-I’m sorry. I shouldn’t be staring.” Something catch your eye? +3 What should we do? +3

“I m-mean, my house is long gone. But I’ve been holding onto that key all this time.” I can’t accept this. +3 I’ll hold onto this. +3

“Please swear it, right now…” I swear it. 0 I’ll be there for you too. 0 Umm… 0



Kyoto

If during the Kyoto trip, you buy the Namayatsuhashi from the gift shop and give it to Ken on November 20, Ken will get 3 affection points.

Christmas

Ken will get 3 affection points if you give him a present.

“…It’s not as pretty as you, though.” Why, thank you. 0 Nice try. 0

“I love you.” – +3

“You sure you don’t mind spending your Christmas with me?” Not at all. 0 Of course I don’t! 0



Phone Invite January 6

It was so good, I ate the whole thing before I even knew it… I should’ve eaten it more slowly…” I’ll make it for you again. +3 It’s bad to eat that quick. 0 Did you savor it? +2



Phone Invite January 11

“The Featherman R one…” You really like the series? +3 Can I borrow it!? +3 You really are a kid. 0



Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you will not have Ken Amada as your Justice Social Link. Instead, Chihiro Fushimi will be your Justice Social Link.

That’s all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable’s Justice Social Link, Ken Amada. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.