Here is our Justice Social Link guide for Chihiro Fushimi in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, her available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Chihiro Fushimi Justice Social Link Guide

You can find her during the day in the Student Council room in Gekkoukan on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, Chihiro or the protagonist does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max her Social Link level, however, you will receive a Manga, which allows the fusion of Melchizedek.

Chihiro Fushimi Dialogue Options Guide

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you can start this Social Link as early as May 28. This happens after Mitsuru volunteers the protagonist for the Student Council. The protagonist must then speak to her three times before the Social Link begins.

Conversation 1: I want to talk…

Conversation 2: I’m male.

Conversation 3: Hello. Let’s walk home together



You can romance Chihiro as the male protagonist.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Justice persona with you.

Rank 1

“I mean, um, I’m glad you’re willing to… b-but…” What are you trying to say? 0 Change your mind? 0 Just relax… 0

“My house is in the other direction…” You should have told me! 0 How rude of me not to ask. 0



Rank 2

“Sorry to subject you to this…” Don’t worry about it. +3 I was bored anyway. 0

“…Do you read much, -san?” I read the classics. +2 I read manga. +2 I read fashion magazines. 0 I don’t read very often. 0

“Is it boring to hang around with, um, a nerd like me?” Not really. +2 Yeah, it’s a drag. 0 I don’t care. 0



Rank 3

“…Wh-Where do they think they are!?” How rude. +2 Are they going to kiss? 0 Where did they go? 0

“Let’s discuss this in our next meeting!” I agree. +2 Why are you so…? 0 You don’t like kissing? 0



Rank 4

“<Player Name>-san…” Stand threateningly 0 Glare at him 0

“Why am I still shaking?” Speak to her calmly +3 Hold her hand 0



Rank 5

“(…What should I do…?)” So, how was it? +3 Is something wrong? 0

“I-I-I have dreams about you every single night, <Player Name>-san!” It’s just a coincidence. +2 It’s just your imagination. 0

“Sorry…” Don’t be hard on yourself. +2 Don’t apologize. 0

> What will you do? Hold her hand +3 Kiss her 0 Talk to her softly 0



Rank 6

“Wh-What should I do…?” Is it good? +3 You’re not going to buy it? 0

“Until recently…” What about now? +2 What do you mean? +2



Rank 7

“Player Name-san…” You’re not to blame. +2 It’s your own fault. 0

“I-I couldn’t stand up to them… But… I… didn’t take anything!” We have to do something… +2 Don’t worry. 0



Rank 8

Squinty-eyed Student: “She has such an innocent face, though…” Say something to them 0 Glare at them 0

“I have no one else to turn to in school…” Talk to the teacher. +2 The rumors will stop soon. 0 Good luck. 0



Rank 9

“D-Don’t tell me the President thinks I stole the money too…!?” Don’t worry, she’ll help us. +2 Mitsuru is not like that. 0

> You made eye contact with Chihiro. Wait and see what happens +2 Defend her 0

Mitsuru: “…Give me a hand, will you, Player Name?” Why me? 0 Alright. 0

“Hahahaha…” What’s wrong? +2 So you ARE guilty? 0



Rank 10

“Just promise to think of me when you read it…” Thank you. +3 I don’t read girl manga. 0

“Please stay… Just a little while longer…” It’s getting late… 0 Lock your doors. 0



Other: Phone Invite on May 31

“There’s not much point in getting together if all we’re going to do is read, right?” There’s always next time. +3 True. 0 It’s fun, actually. +2



Other: Phone Invite on June 14

“There’s not much point in getting together if all we’re going to do is read, right?” There’s always next time. +3 True. 0 It’s fun, actually. +2



Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you will not have Chihiro as your Justice Social Link. Instead, Ken Amada will be your Justice Social Link.

That's all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable's Justice Social Link, Chihiro Fushimi. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC.