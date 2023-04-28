Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted together on Wednesday as they left Tyler the Creator’s concert in Los Angeles. The new couple kept their date night casual, with Kendall wearing a hoodie and black pants, while Bad Bunny wore a T-shirt and black pants, and both covering their faces, per ET.

The 27-year-old model was seen laughing in the passenger seat of Bad Bunny’s multimillion-dollar Bugatti Chiron as he drove them away from the venue. This sighting follows their recent horseback ride and time spent together at Coachella. According to an ET source, the couple is taking things slow and enjoying each other’s company. And their friends and family are supportive of the budding relationship.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and songwriter who has gained international recognition for his music. He is known for blending various genres such as Latin trap, reggaeton, and rock into his music and is often credited with popularizing Latin trap in the mainstream music industry. Bad Bunny has released several successful albums and singles, including “Mía,” “I Like It,” and “Dakiti,” which has become a global hit. He recently performed at Coachella.

Kendall and Bad Bunny have both had their fair share of high-profile relationships in the past, but it seems like this one might be the real deal. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for these two, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest developments.