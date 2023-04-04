Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted having a romantic horseback riding date at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center on April 2, TMZ reports with intimate photos. The duo spent around 90 minutes together, with Jenner showing off her equestrian skills while Bad Bunny held on tight behind her. The couple also took some time to take pictures of each other during the outing.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner spotted on a horse riding date. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/UJwTsXWZem — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) April 4, 2023

Jenner is reportedly an avid equestrian, while Bad Bunny has ridden horses in some of his music videos. The horseback riding date seems like a perfect activity for the two to bond over, with Bad Bunny showing his adventurous side and Jenner showcasing her equestrian skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The dating rumors surrounding the two began in February when Bad Bunny was seen kissing a “model sister” in Los Angeles. A few days later, a source told People that they were “spending time together” and enjoying each other’s company. Since then, they have been spotted leaving events together and making out in public.

Most recently, Bad Bunny took a subtle jab at Jenner’s ex, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, in his song Coco Chanel with Eladio Carrión. Fans speculate that the first verse of the song was aimed at Booker, where Bad Bunny sings “The sun in [Puerto Rico] heats up more than the one in Phoenix.”

Despite being photographed together multiple times, the couple has yet to confirm their relationship publicly. It remains unclear when or if they will make an official announcement. Some fans speculate that Jenner may introduce her new boyfriend to the world in the upcoming season of The Kardashians on Hulu, as the season three premiere is right around the corner.