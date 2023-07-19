Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are getting serious according to a source. According to PEOPLE, a source told the outlet that the model and global superstar are smitten with one another and are getting “super serious.”

“They definitely seem in love, and super serious,” the source said. “They're really friendly. Kendall is so lowkey that plenty of guests don't even know who she was.”

Back in May, the source revealed that their relationship was progressing.

“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy,” the source said. “He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.”

The source said that the two started off “slow” but they started to “spend almost every day together now.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now. Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him,” they continued.

The two sparked dating rumors back in February when they went on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, per TMZ.

The couple has not gone “Instagram Official” but back in May, their relationship has been going in a positive direction.

“Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,” a source told US Weekly of the model, 27, and the rapper, 29. “She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman.”

Kendall Jenner has previously dated, Kyle Kuzma, Ben Simmons, Anwar Hadid, A$AP Rocky, Blake Griffin, and most recently

Devin Booker. Bad Bunny previously dated Carliz De La Cruz Hernández and most recently Gabriela Berlingeri.