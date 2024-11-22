Kendrick Lamar wasted no time diving into the controversy surrounding his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance on his surprise album, GNX. The rapper opens the 12-track project with “wacced out murals,” addressing the backlash from fans and artists alike following his selection as the headliner for Super Bowl LIX, set to take place in New Orleans in February 2025, TheWrap reports.

Lamar’s lines reveal the emotional weight of the situation: “Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down.” With this verse, he acknowledges the tension surrounding Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native and rap icon, who many believed deserved the halftime spotlight in his hometown. Kendrick continues to peel back layers of frustration in another line: “Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me. All these n—– agitated, I'm just glad it’s on they faces.”

The NFL’s announcement in September initially thrilled fans of Lamar, whose recent hit, “Not Like Us,” dominated the airwaves and cemented his relevance. Yet, the decision left others questioning why Lil Wayne, a cultural staple in New Orleans and an outspoken football enthusiast, wasn’t tapped for the honor. Wayne’s emotional response to being overlooked added fuel to the fire, making Lamar’s halftime gig a polarizing topic in hip-hop circles.

A Nod to Lil Wayne’s Legacy Amid Criticism

Lil Wayne’s disappointment was palpable in his own words. Reflecting on the missed opportunity, he expressed sadness over not performing on such a monumental stage in his hometown. “I thought there was nothing better than that platform in my city,” he shared, underscoring the personal and professional sting of the snub.

Kendrick’s lyrics suggest he hasn’t taken the criticism lightly. The line referencing Wayne highlights not only Lamar’s respect for the rap legend but also his awareness of the scrutiny that comes with headlining an event as iconic as the Super Bowl. While Kendrick Lamar seems ready to carry the weight of his selection, his words reflect an understanding of the broader implications within the rap community.

Despite the tension, GNX cements Lamar’s ability to navigate complex narratives. The album, released without prior fanfare, explores themes of loyalty, competition, and legacy, reinforcing his standing as one of hip-hop’s most introspective voices. As the Super Bowl approaches, Lamar’s halftime performance is set to be a cultural moment — one that may either bridge or deepen the divide sparked by his selection.