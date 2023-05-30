Kendrick Lamar and his cousin Baby Keem have teamed up once again, delighting fans with their latest single, The Hillbillies. The track showcases a lighter and more playful side of the talented duo, in contrast to their previous deep cut, Savior. Accompanied by a music video directed by Neal Farmer, the song samples Bon Iver’s PDLIF and incorporates references to Drake’s Sticky from his album Honestly, Nevermind, Variety shares.

Baby Keem and Kendrick are insane for not putting this on Spotify. Need this masterpiece on my playlist ASAP!!! The back and forth is insanely smooth pic.twitter.com/GxFB4JbFgI — SUPAH BROTHA HOTEP DOT (@SsjKDot18) May 30, 2023

The Hillbillies marks the latest collaboration between Lamar and Keem, who have previously worked together on notable tracks such as Nile, and the Grammy award-winning Family Ties. The single’s release has generated excitement among fans, especially after a relatively quiet year for Lamar in 2023 following the success of his highly anticipated album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, in 2022.

Twitter users quickly took to the platform to express their enthusiasm for the new song. One user tweeted, “kendrick lamar & baby keem really interpolated sticky by drake over a bon iver sample… you love to see it.” Another account commented on the catchy flow, quoting lyrics from the track: “I’m 5’7, I’m Messi, girl / Imma pass s*** to Neymar, he got time for your bestie, girl” and praising Lamar and Keem for their seamless delivery.

The playful flip of Drake’s flow from Honestly, Nevermind adds an extra layer of intrigue to The Hillbillies. Keem’s lyrics, “Messy, get them girls off the stage, ’cause somebody’s gonna get taken,” cleverly reference Drake’s line, “Ayo Eric, bring them girls to the stage, cause somebody’s getting paid.”

baby keem using drake’s flow in “sticky” in new song “The HillBillies” ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/nU4kXAAfou — ً (@ninagbh) May 30, 2023

While fans eagerly await a full-length project from Lamar, his recent appearance on the remix of Beyoncé’s “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” during her RENAISSANCE World Tour has kept his presence felt in the music scene. With “The Hillbillies,” Lamar and Keem continue to showcase their dynamic chemistry and innovative approach to music, leaving fans excited for what they have in store next.