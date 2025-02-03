Kendrick Lamar's net worth in 2025 is $140 million. He is a popular American rapper. Lamar won five Grammys in 2025, earning Best Record, Best Song, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance.

The song, Not Like Us, became the first diss track to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify and is only the second rap song to win Record of the Year. Here is a look at Kendrick Lamar's net worth in 2025.

What is Kendrick Lamar's net worth in 2025?: $140 million (estimate)

Kendrick Lamar's net worth in 2025 sits at about $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Lamar was born on June 17, 1987. Lamar grew up in Compton, California, after his parents left Chicago amidst safety concerns. He began writing rhymes as a young teenager, which led to his first mixtape in 2003.

Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city

The mixtape landed him a spot with Top Dawg Entertainment, a newly formed record label. He released three more mixtapes over the next decade, leading him to be in a hip-hop collective with Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and ScHoolboy Q. Lamar was starting to become known as the “new king of the West Coast.”

Lamar signed with Dr. Dre's label Aftermath Entertainment in 2012. He released his first LP, titled good kid, m.A.A.d city, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The LP earned him seven Grammy Award nominations, but he failed to win. However, his single “i” took Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance the following year.

To Pimp a Butterfly breaks records, and ensuing albums

Lamar released To Pimp a Butterly in 2015. It broke a Spotify record for streaming 9.6 million times within the first week. Kendrick received 11 Grammy nominations and won Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Album.

In 2017 Lamar released DAMN., which was after some other unreleased records reached the mainstream media in 2016. HUMBLE was the best song from the album, winning Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video at the Grammys.

Next, Kendrick was the producer and curator of the soundtrack for the Black Panther movie. After some time away, Lamar reemerged at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and other hip-hop superstars. It came shortly before his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

Kendrick surprisingly released another 12-track album in November 2024, titled GNX.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Lamar is having one of the best years of his career in 2025 thanks to the diss track Not Like Us. He won four Grammy Awards for the song, beating out some other great acts.

Kendrick and Drake released several diss tracks against each other in a feud that took over the rap world in 2024. It featured many personal and character-defining claims, which social media ate up. To add to Kendrick's stardom in 2025, he will also headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

The Grammy wins in 2025 were special given the recent tragic fires in Los Angeles, as Kendrick is an avid supporter of his city.

“First and foremost, praise to the most high we woke up this morning,” Lamar said in his acceptance speech, sending love to Los Angeles. “We gonna dedicate this one to this city: Compton, Long Beach, Inglewood, Hollywood, out to the Valley, San Bernardino, all that.

“This is my neck of the woods that held me down since a young pup, since I was in the studio scrapping to write the best raps and all that to write ones like these.”

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Kendrick Lamar's career and net worth.