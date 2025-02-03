The Los Angeles Dodgers wasted no time celebrating Kendrick Lamar’s dominance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, using his hit track Not Like Us—a song that has become an anthem for the city—as a flex on their World Series aspirations.

Following Lamar’s victory for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, the Dodgers took to social media with a bold post:

“They Not Like Us. 🏆 Congratulations, @kendricklamar! #GRAMMYs”

The tweet, referencing Lamar’s Mustard-produced banger, wasn’t just a nod to the Compton-born rapper—it also reminded the Dodgers of their championship pedigree. The team, which used Not Like Us as the theme for its 2024 postseason hype video, has fully embraced the track as a rallying cry for its city’s sports dominance.

Lamar, who hails from Compton, made sure to dedicate his Grammy wins to Los Angeles during his acceptance speech:

“Compton, Watts, Long Beach, Inglewood, Hollywood, out to the Valley, Pacoima, IE, San Bernardino, all that,” Lamar said. “This is my neck of the woods that held me down … since I was in the studio scrapping to write the best raps … this is a true testament that we can continue to restore this city. And yeah, we gonna keep rocking.”

The Dodgers and Kendrick have one thing in common: winning*

The Dodgers, who are eyeing another World Series run in 2025, have fully embraced the Not Like Us mentality. The phrase, initially a diss in Lamar’s high-profile feud with Drake, has since been transformed into a cultural phenomenon and a battle cry for L.A. sports teams.

It’s no surprise the team capitalized on Lamar’s success. Not Like Us was already named the third-best song of the decade by Pitchfork and has become a symbol of Los Angeles pride. The song’s impact has even extended into sports arenas, with fans and athletes alike using it as a soundtrack for victory.

The connection between the Dodgers and Lamar has been building for months. The team’s They Not Like Us — Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 Postseason hype video, narrated by Anthony Anderson, prominently featured the song, reinforcing the team’s connection to the city’s cultural heartbeat. With Lamar adding more Grammys to his already legendary career and the Dodgers reloading for another deep postseason run, the message remains clear: L.A. stands united in excellence. Whether it’s music or baseball, they not like us.