The eagerly anticipated lineup for Tyler, the Creator‘s music festival and carnival in Los Angeles has finally been unveiled, albeit in an unconventional way. The list of headliners includes Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, and SZA, and it was revealed through a unique method – a painted mural on the side of Tyler's Golf store in Fairfax, Variety reports. The festival's official website streamed the painting process live, attracting over 7,000 viewers who witnessed each name being painted in real-time over the course of two hours.

Returning to Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2019, Tyler, the Creator's festival boasts a lineup of some of the music industry's finest talents. Previous editions of the festival have featured artists like Kids See Ghosts, Dominic Fike, Juice WRLD, and more. This year's event is scheduled for November 11 and 12, and tickets have already sold out.

Ice spice is going to be at camp flog gnaw 😭😭😭 WE WON pic.twitter.com/ZiTXMZvUYI — .. (@xfathermels) August 18, 2023

Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 Official Lineup 🎡 • Kendrick Lamar + Baby Keem (as The Hillbillies)

• Tyler, The Creator

• SZA

• Lil Yachty

• Clipse

• Earl Sweatshirt

• Rex Orange County

• Teezo Touchdown

• Kali Uchis

• Ice Spice

• Kevin Abstract

• BADBADNOTGOOD

• Dominic… pic.twitter.com/JAs0ffe2yT — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) August 18, 2023

In addition to the headliners, the festival will also showcase Odd Future alumni including Earl Sweatshirt, Syd, Mike G, Left Brain, and Domo Genesis. The lineup further features artists like Ice Spice, Clipse, Ravyn Lenae, BadBadNotGood, PinkPantheress, Kali Uchis, Turnstile, Toro y Moi, Redveil, Paris Texas, Maxo, Maxo Kream, Kevin Abstract, Lil Yachty, and more.

Since the previous Carnival, Tyler has achieved two Grammy wins in the best rap album category, for “Igor” in 2020 and “Call Me If You Get Lost” in 2022. The festival was last held on November 9-10, with Dodger Stadium serving as its location after relocating from Exposition Park in the previous year.