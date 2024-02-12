Here is our guide for Kenji Tomochika's Magician Social Link in Persona 3 Portable, including his available days, dialogue options, and more.

Here is our Magician Social Link Guide for Kenji Tomochika in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, his available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful. It is also important to note that this guide is for Persona 3 Portable, which originally came out in 2010, as well as in 2023 with the port. The Social Link Guide for Magician in Persona 3 Reload is a different guide altogether.

Persona 3 Portable Kenji Tomochika Magician Social Link Guide

You can find him in your classroom during the day on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, the Protagonist does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max his Social Link, however, you will receive the Handmade Choker, which allows the fusion of Surt.

Kenji Tomochika Dialogue Options

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you will start this Social Link automatically on April 23.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Magician arcana with you.

Rank 1

“I get all geeked up when I eat here.” I agree with you. 0 Shut up and eat.



Rank 2

“So, can you, like, go into Yukari-san's room and stuff?” No. +2 That's a secret. +2 Of course. 0

“When it comes to women, I like them to be older than me. What about you?” I like older women. +2 I like them all. +2 I like girls my age. 0



Rank 3

“Tch! Dude, I'm so sick of this…” What, life? +3 What, ramen? 0 What, school? 0

“Well, [Player Name], that settles it. I'm gonna get myself a girlfriend!” Go for it. +2 You can't do it. 0



Rank 4

“Hey, thanks for coming, man. Can you wait here for a sec?” Sure. 0 Why? 0

“I'm gonna go ask Ms. Kanou out right now!” Good luck. +3 Don't do it. 0 Whatever.



Rank 5

“Yeah, good-looking people are just attracted to one another. It's like they're meant to be together.” I agree. +3 …Oh, really!? 0 Good-looking…?



Rank 6

“Sorry, man. I'll have to pass.” Huh? 0 Why? 0

“I mean, getting into college is more important than hanging out, right? Don't you think about the future?” I have 30-year goals. +3 Yeah, more than you do. 0 The future is the past.



Rank 7

“*sigh* I can't eat…” Ask what's wrong +2 Eat his food 0

“I saw a magazine on Emiri's coffee table. Guess what it was called…” Bride-To-Be Magazine. +2 In Fashion Magazine. 0 Occult Living Magazine. 0

“So, whaddaya think, [Player Name]?” That's great. Congrats! +2 You're rushing things. 0 Whatever.



Rank 8

“H-Hey, man… S-Sorry I asked you to come here… I, um… Oh, never mind.” Are you in trouble? +2 Spit it out. 0

“Emiri is being transferred to a school in Kyushu… Wh-What should I do, dude?” You should go with her. +2 You should talk to her. +2 That's your problem.



Rank 9

> What will you do? Confront Emiri +3 Console Kenji 0 Laugh at Kenji



Rank 10

> What will you do? Leave him be 0 Strike up a conversation 0 Steal his egg 0

“Man, hanging out with you is never boring! But, that being said, I want a girlfriend, dude.” Look disappointed +2 Cheer him on +2 Offer to hook him up +2

“But, what I DO know is… you're my friend.” Is this the same subject? 0 Yeah, I'm your friend.



Other: Phone Invite on April 26

“Well, whaddya think? Isn't that a great plan!?” Think of something else. +3 That's not gonna work. 0 Yeah, it's perfect! +2



Other: Phone Invite on May 10

“…Do you think I can make her happy?” Just do your best. +3 Definitely! +2 No.



Other: Phone Invite on June 14

“By the way, are you picky about your food?” I won't eat certain things. +3 I'm a pretty picky eater. +2 Not at all. 0



Other: Phone Invite on August 26

“Not bad… Not bad at all! But, there are some things you could do to look better…” That's rude. +3 Like what? +3 I don't care about that.



Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you will not have Kenji Tomochika as your Magician Social Link. Instead, Junpei Iori will be your Magician Social Link.

That’s all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable’s Magician Social Link, Kenji Tomochika. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.