Here's how to befriend Maya, your MMORPG friend.

Here is the Hermit Social Link Guide for Maya in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with Maya, available days, and more.

Persona 3 Reload Maya Hermit Social Link Guide

Maya will not be able to physically meet Maya. Instead, players will first have to receive the MMORPG Innocent Sin Online from Junpei on April 28. Once the player receives it, they must then interact with the laptop located inside the protagonist's room. This will start the Hermit Social Link. The player can interact with this Social Link on Sundays and Holidays during the day.

As with any of the other Social Links, having a Persona of the Hermit Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and will speed up the progress of the Social Link.

The protagonist will receive Screenshot Data from Maya when the Hermit Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Arahabaki.

How to Romance Maya

This decision to enter a romantic relationship with Maya will not appear, as she is not a romanceable character. Maxing the Social Link will, however, unlock a cute cutscene near the end of the game.

Maya Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for Maya in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Hermit Arcana when you spend time with Maya.

Beware of slight spoilers. Yes, Maya types like that.

Rank 1

Since this is the first rank, any option will do.

eh, welcome to the game! cool to seeya round :3 Who are you…? It's not popular anymore?

have a little deja vu? ;P Heh, that's clever. I don't get it…



Rank 2

u remember me rite? :O Of course. …Have we met?

hmm.. what kinda people r we, playing inside on such a beautiful day? Don't you like video games? Sunshine is overrated. Guess we're loners.



Rank 3

so ummmmmm…… im drunk! xD Oh really?! o_O Are you an adult?

but lately i cant get motviated to get work done @ work. =/ You don’t like your job? Are you burned out?



Rank 4

its like all she cares about is marrying me off to some dude >=/ why its her problem? Don't wanna get married? You'll need a boyfriend first. Let's plan our wedding, then.



Rank 5

Mr. E is such a stupid eh so bee!! t(-_-t) Who's Mr. E? Are you drunk again? Do you mean S.O.B.?

…oh noes! u can’t figure out what my job is can u? O_o? A drunken master? Maya's a reporter, right? Are you a teacher?



Rank 6

actually, i only went cuz i was so pissed at that bastard! >=/ Calm down. Which bastard?



Rank 7

…do men only want younger women? b honest w/ me •_• What are you talking about? Age isn't the point. Well yeah.

she even stuffs her bra!! lol She um… what? Calm down.



Rank 8

oh noes… now i’m starting to get sweaty =/ Are you talking to yourself? Hurry up and tell me.

thats kinda crazy even for me >_>; What is he like? Are you gonna ask him out?



Rank 9

it said their canceling innocent sin. …think its for real?! Not much we can do. No way! Whatever, I guess.

tatsuya… do u think we'llm still be able to see each other? T_T I think so. No, this is the end. Don't worry about that.

maya’s not goin quietly! >=/ i’ll beat them to the punch! What are you planning? This won't change anything.



Rank 10

…i should apologize About what? Oh, no worries.

i dun think i will Now they'll end it for sure. is that why you're sorry?

im thinkin bout quittin the MMO today. i… dun think i’ll c u again T_T This is sudden… I’ll miss you.



That's all for our guide for Maya's Hermit Social Link in Persona 3 Reload. Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.