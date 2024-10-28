ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Kennesaw State is coming off their first win as they face Western Kentucky. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Kennesaw State-Western Kentucky prediction and pick.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State has yet to win this year. They lost to UTSA, Louisiana, and San Jose State to open the year before facing UT Martin last week. They would be tied at the half, but UT Martin would score twice in the third quarter as they would go on to win the game 24-13. Since then, they lost to Jacksonville State 63-24, and then Middle Tennessee 14-5. Last time out, they would win their first game of their first win of the year, upsetting Liberty 27-24.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky is 5-1 this year and 3-0 in conference play. They opened with a 63-0 loss to Alabama but would win three straight before falling by on point to Boston College 21-20. The last two weeks have been dominant. They have defeated UTEP and Sam Houston, each by more than two scores.

Here are the Kennesaw State-Western Kentucky College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kennesaw State-Western Kentucky Odds

Kennesaw State: +24.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +1400

Western Kentucky: -24.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Western Kentucky

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kennesaw State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Davis Bryson has led the way on offense this year. He has completed 73 of 131 passes this year for 805 yards. He has three touchdown passes but also has six interceptions. He has been sacked five times but he has been solid rushing. Bryson has 54 carries for just 115 yards and has not scored.

The running game has struggled this year. Michael Benefield is the top running back. He has 75 carries this year for just 296 yards. He has scored just twice though. Meanwhile, Qua Ashely has 76 carries for 252 yards and a touchdown. The other rushing touchdowns have come from tight end Preston Daniels. He has 31 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, it is running back Qua Ashley who leads the way. He has 15 receptions for 153 yards on the year. Meanwhile, Tykeen Wallace has 14 receptions for 123 yards while Blake Bohanon has 14 receptions for 159 yards.

Kennesaw State is 106th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 103rd in opponent yards per game. They are 91st against the rush, but sit 99th against the pass. Donelius Johnson has been solid this year. He is third on the team in tackles while having two sacks. Meanwhile, Milon Jones is second on the team in tackles, while having a pass breakup, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Finally, Garland Benyard has three sacks on the year with forcing a fumble.

Why Western Kentucky Could Cover The Spread/Win

Caden Veltkamp has led the way for Western Kentucky. He has completed 114 of 164 passes this year for 1,428 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has also thrown five interceptions on the year. Veltkamp has also been sacked 12 times this year but is running well overall. He has run 58 times for 98 yards and five touchdowns.

The top target this year has been Keisean Johnson this year. He has 37 receptions for 493 yards and four touchdowns on the year. Meanwhile, Easton Messer has 28 receptions for 358 yards and two scores. Finally, tight end River Helms has been solid this year. He has 19 receptions this year for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah Young has led the ground game for Western Kentucky. He has 102 carries this year for 375 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, George Hart III has 17 carries for 121 yards but has not scored this year.

Western Kentucky is 72nd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 92nd in opponent yards per game this year. They are 81st against the rush while sitting 101st against the pass. Anthony Johnson Jr. has been solid this year. He leads the team in tackles while breaking up four passes and having an interception. Furthermore, Devnote’ Mathews has been a takeaway machine. He is tied for second on the team in tackles while having two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Final Kennesaw State-Western Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Kennesaw State has covered just twice this year. First was the first week of the season, and then against last week in the upset of Liberty. Meanwhile, Western Kentucky has covered in six straight games. Further, they have covered each time by at least six points. Both teams struggle some on defense, but Western Kentucky is the better defense overall in this game. The big difference will be the two offensive units. Kennesaw State is scoring just 15.3 points per game this year, and Western Kentucky is putting up 28.3 points per game. Further, Western Kentucky is 54th in the nation in turnover margin, while Kennesaw is 110th. Take Western Kentucky in this one.

Final Kennesaw State-Western Kencutky Prediction & Pick: Western Kentucky -24.5 (-106)