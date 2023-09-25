Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers kept up their winning ways in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, beating them on Sunday Night Football 23-18. After that victory, the Steelers are tied for first place in the AFC North, and the quarterback says the rest of the league better watch out.

“I think we’re on track to getting (the offensive mojo) back,” Pickett said. “There’s never a perfect game. There are things we wished we had back, and that’s always going to be the case, but I think we’re definitely heading towards that stuff we need to have back.”

The Steelers offense was good in Week 3, cresting 20 points for the second consecutive week. In the Raiders game, the team didn’t get two defensive touchdowns, though, like it did the previous game.

Kenny Pickett was solid and looked more like the QB from the end of last season. He was 16-of-28 for 235 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and a 108.5 passer rating. George Pickens had four catches for 75 yards, and Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Pickett combined for 103 rushing yards.

The Steelers defense played well again, too. The front line had four sacks, and the defensive backs picked off Jimmy Garoppolo three times.

Moving to 2-1, the Steelers put themselves in contention for an AFC North title (currently tied with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens). Currently, the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, and Kansas City Chiefs are the other 2-1 AFC squads, and the Miami Dolphins are the only team at 3-0 in the conference.

The Steelers and their “mojo” travel to Texas to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4 with the AFC South unit coming off its first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.