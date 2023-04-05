Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Hunter Dickinson planning to leave Michigan, teams around the country are lining up for his services. As Dickinson looks for his next team, Kentucky is hoping to be atop his wish list.

Kentucky is having a Zoom meeting with Dickinson on Wednesday, via Jeff Goodman of Stadium. Dickinson is one of the most sought-after transfers currently available.

Hunter Dickinson was a dominant force during his three years with the Wolverines. In 94 games, Dickinson averaged 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He led the Wolverines in points and rebounds all three years on campus. His 787 rebounds are ninth-most in Michigan basketball history while his 1,617 points rank 12th.

Dickinson was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a Second-team All-American in 2021. He made the Big Ten All-Defensive team in 2022 and was First-team All Big Ten in 2023.

But for all his success, Dickinson now seems to move on from Michigan. And that’s where Kentucky comes in.

The Wildcats are expected to see a lot of turnover this upcoming season. Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace and Oscar Tschibwe have all entered the NBA Draft. Kentucky could use some veteran experience as they look to build towards the 2023-204 season.

Standing 7’1″, Dickinson would be a perfect replacement for Tschibwe down low. Furthermore, he has experience playing at the highest levels. He would be an immediate difference maker for the Wildcats.

However, Kentucky knows they aren’t alone in their Dickinson interest. They’ll hope their Zoom meet can start a dialogue between both parties. If Dickinson likes what he hears, maybe he’ll start leaning Wildcats. Getting Dickinson in the transfer portal would be a huge coup for John Calipari and Kentucky.