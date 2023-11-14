Kentucky's John Calipari is adding another five star recruit to his 2024 class as his program continues to dominate the recruiting trail.

University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari is getting another slam dunk on the recruiting trail. Kentucky landed another five star recruit Tuesday after power forward Jayden Quaintance verbally committed to the Wildcats, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

CAL'S LATEST BLUE CHIP PROSPECT

Quaintance is giving the Wildcats the fourth ESPN 100 prospect in their 2024 class. He's also the second five star player in the group. Quaintance is a 6 foot 9, 245 pound Ohio native who has size and length, and is expected to play a lot of minutes in the Kentucky front court. He's listed as the no. 14 overall high school prospect in the country, per ESPN's top 100 list.

“Key pickup for John Calipari — because of Quaintance’s age, he has two years after HS until he’s eligible for the NBA draft,” Borzello posted.

Quaintance joins Boogie Fland, Somto Cyril and Travis Perry in Kentucky's recruiting class for 2024. It's one of the best recruiting classes in the country and the Wildcats likely aren't done. Kentucky is still in the mix for Karter Knox and Billy Richmond, per The Athletic. Both players are also included in the ESPN top 100 prospect list.

Kentucky is striving to get back to the Final Four. The school hasn't been to one since 2014-15, when the Wildcats went 38-1 on the season. Kentucky has one only one NCAA championship with Calipari, back in 2012. The school reached the final but lost in 2014.

Kentucky is 2-0 on the season. The Wildcats have a huge game Tuesday, playing the no. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in the Champions Classic. The game tips off at 9:30 Eastern.