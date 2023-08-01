Add an elite prospect from Europe to the loaded class of Kansas basketball recruits for 2023, as Croatian center Zvonimir Ivisic revealed his decision to take his talents to Lexington, via Instagram Stories.

“I got the offer for scholarship by Coach Calipari to attend the University of Kentucky,” Ivisic shared. “I'm excited to tell that I accepted the scholarship and I will play there next season. Go Big Blue!”

The 7-2 big man raises the ceiling of Kentucky basketball which now boasts for 10 commits for 2023, including four five-stars, a four-star, and two three-stars. The Wildcats' 2023 recruits, who are also collectively ranked No. 1 by 247 Sports, give Kentucky immense hope to have a much better season ahead than the one it had in the 2022-23 campaign when the program finished with a 22-12 record and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Ivisic, who is about to turn 20 next week, comes over to Lexington with plenty of experience, having already played as a professional in Montenegro with his twin brother, as noted by Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

“Ivisic has been playing in Montenegro the past two seasons alongside his twin brother, Tomislav Ivisic, at SC Derby, averaging 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 10 minutes per game in the Adriatic league. His best game of the season (22 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks in 24 minutes) came in the playoffs against Euroleague squad Partizan, one of the best teams in Europe.”

Kentucky took painful hits to its frontcourt this offseason with injuries to centers Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso, so Ivisic's commitment comes just at the perfect time for the Wildcats.

It is also worth noting that before he committed to Kentucky basketball, Ivisic had already tried to apply for the NBA Draft twice but decided to take back his application in both instances.