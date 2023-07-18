With McDonald's All-American freshman center Aaron Bradshaw already sidelined with a foot injury, the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball program received a bit of bad news on Tuesday, as sophomore center Ugonna Onyenso suffered a broken foot that will keep him off the floor for about two months.

Onyenso would sustain the injury during a warmup scrimmage in Canada last week, according to The Athletic's Kyle Tucker and Shams Charania, with the Wildcats set to play in the FIBA-affiliated GLOBL JAM — a 5-on-5 under-23 basketball tournament that where both pro and college players suit up for their home countries — in Toronto.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari would confirm that Onyenso underwent a “minor procedure” to remedy the injury.

Though without Onyenso and Bradshaw the Wildcats’ tallest player is 6-foot-9, Kentucky still managed to go 4-0 in the GLOBL JAM, winning a gold medal while representing the United States of America. In their absence, stretch-five Tre Mitchell helped facilitate the success of a modernized offensive approach that the Wildcats may lean on more this year thanks to John Welch, a longtime assistant coach that joined Calipari's bench in late May.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mitchell, for his part, arrived in Kentucky as a transfer from West Virginia following the resignation of longtime head coach Bob Huggins. With Bradshaw (projected to be a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft) expected to miss 4-6 months, his arrival couldn't have timelier.

Not in the least because of how his shooting and passing can enhance the offense.

Still, a rash of injuries may be enough for the Wildcats to revisit conversations about reclassifying Overtime Elite shot-blocker Somto Cyril, per Tucker.