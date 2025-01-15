One of the biggest surprises of this college basketball season has been the success of Kentucky under new head coach Mark Pope. It was fair to wonder how Kentucky would fare after the departure of John Calipari, but the program has kept on humming with Pope in charge and a bunch of key transfer portal additions leading the way.

On Tuesday night, Kentucky faced its next big test as No. 11-ranked Texas A&M showed up to Rupp Arena in Lexington with an upset on its mind. Kentucky had other ideas, running away with an 81-69 win over the Aggies. During the game, Kentucky guard Otega Oweh threw down a monster poster dunk to get the crowd at Rupp Arena on its feet.

Expand Tweet

Oweh is one of those key transfers that Pope brought in before this season, and he has been one of the key players in the team's success so far this season on both ends of the floor. He finished the win on Tuesday night with 11 points and four assists including the big dunk. Entering Tuesday, the Oklahoma transfer was averaging 15.6 points and 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Kentucky's win over Texas A&M is just the latest in a string of impressive victories so far this season. So far, Kentucky has picked up wins over Florida, Mississippi State, Duke and Gonzaga. Being able to knock off top competition is key for Kentucky, and they are set up to contend for an SEC championship as a result.

The SEC will be one of the best conferences in college basketball this season, and it would be surprising at this point if the league didn't get at least 10 or 11 bids into the NCAA Tournament. The depth of the conference is exceptional, and the race for the regular season title at the top of the league between teams like Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama and Tennessee will be a tight one. With players like Oweh producing highlights on a nightly basis, this Kentucky team should be in it for the long haul.