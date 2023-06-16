The Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team has not been able to catch any breaks. Standout center Oscar Tshiebwe decided to stay in the NBA Draft and is headed for a hopeful career. Now, new Wildcats center Aaron Bradshaw has suffered an injury and will miss the start of the 2023-2024 season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

‘College basketball news: Kentucky’s Aaron Bradshaw – a projected top pick in 2024 NBA draft – has suffered a fracture in his foot and could miss start of the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The program is optimistic on full recovery for the 7-foot freshman.'

The talented freshman was expected to be a massive part of the rotation and has already garnered interest as a 2024 NBA Draft choice. However, this injury could force him to miss the start of the year, therefore putting a damper on his expectations.

The rumors swirled regarding a potential Aaron Bradshaw injury recently, and now this s confirmed. He is projected to be out for 4-6 months, which outs him somewhere around December if he misses the entire six months.

There has been some (unconfirmed) chatter about Aaron Bradshaw having an unspecified (in type or severity) foot injury — but I also know he was out on the floor working out before Klutch’s pro day last week, after I’d heard the injury buzz. So 🤷🏻‍♂️. https://t.co/8fk6FT98am — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 1, 2023

The Wildcats, as a whole, have not enjoyed a good offseason. They have missed out on numerous transfers and have seen players leave for the NBA. On top of Tshiebwe, Chris Livingston shockingly kept his name in there, much to the displeasure of NBA scouts. Sahvir Wheeler also transferred to Washington, so the Wildcats have a tough road ahead of them, even more with the injury news of Aaron Bradshaw.

Nonetheless, John Calipari doesn't seem very concerned, and we can never count out the Wildcats.