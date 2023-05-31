Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Kentucky basketball forward Oscar Tshiebwe is expected to stay in the NBA Draft process when he makes his announcement at 5 p.m. ET, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

“Unless something crazy happens, he’s done with college,” a source said, via Goodman.

Oscar Tshiebwe has played four seasons in college basketball, with his first two coming at the West Virginia basketball program, and the last two coming at the Kentucky basketball program under John Calipari. He had one year of eligibility remaining, but decided to forego that to stay in the NBA Draft.

Tshiebwe was a great college player. He averaged 17.4 points per game with 15.1 rebounds his first year at Kentucky, and 16.5 points per game with 13.7 rebounds in his second year at John Calipari’s program.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There has been a lot of discussion surrounding players like Tshiebwe, who play a certain type of way, but do not necessarily have skills that the NBA values anymore. It will be intriguing to see where he goes in the NBA Draft, if he is selected at all.

Tshiebwe and UConn’s Adama Sanogo are two players in this year’s class who suffer from their own play style, because they are the type of players who are just not valued as much anymore in the NBA. That does not mean that they can not carve out a role in the league someday, but it is much more of an uphill battle now than it would have been if they were in the draft years ago.

Kofi Cockburn is another player who suffered from the same thing. He was a great center in college when he was with Illinois, but he went undrafted in 2022.

Hopefully for Tshiebwe’s case, he gets selected in the upcoming draft.