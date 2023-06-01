David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Wednesday was the deadline for players to withdraw their name from the NBA Draft and still maintain college eligibility. There is a second deadline which is June 12 but if players withdraw by then they are not able to return to college basketball. There were a handful of big name players who had until the end of the day to either keep their name in the draft or withdraw. One of those players was Kentucky wing Chris Livingston. Chris Livingston decided to keep his name in the NBA Draft as per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Livingston reportedly had a strong pre-draft showing as per Charania.

Kentucky freshman Chris Livingston is staying in the 2023 NBA Draft in June, his agent Brandon Cavanaugh of Klutch Sports Group tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Livingston, a 6-foot-6 guard, has had a strong showing in pre-draft process. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 1, 2023

Chris Livingston is currently projected in the NBA Draft as a late first round pick to possibly not being drafted. Livingston played only one season of college basketball at Kentucky during which he averaged 6.3 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists with splits of 42.9 percent shooting from the field, 30.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He played in 34 games including 26 starts at a little over 22 minutes per game.

Livingston was one of the top recruits in his high school class. He chose Kentucky over offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgetown, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, North Carolina, Ohio State and Tennessee State. He also suited up for the United States in FIBA competition in 2019 at the U16 Americas Championship. He helped lead the United States to the gold medal and was named the tournament’s MVP.

Livingston is a big and athletic guard with potential scoring ability.