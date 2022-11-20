Published November 20, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Kentucky Wildcats failed to gather enough strength to pull off a massive upset Saturday in Lexington against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. But Kentucky football still looked competitive. Unlike most other Georgia opponents this season, the Wildcats kept in step with Kirby Smart’s team because of their stout defense. The Wildcats had their eyes on an upset victory against Georgia, which they truly believed they could do, especially after getting a talk from one of the greatest Cinderellas in all sports: no other than Buster Douglas, who famously defeated the former baddest man on the plant, Mike Tyson.

(h/t Jeff Drummond of Cats Illustrated)

“Mark Stoops tells Tom Leach on the UK Network postgame show that Kentucky had Buster Douglas, architect of perhaps the biggest upset in sports history, knocking out undefeated Mike Tyson, in to speak with the team prior to the matchup with No. 1 Georgia. Team was inspired.”

Great having my dude the heavyweight camp Buster Douglas talk to the team. Great message to team let’s go. pic.twitter.com/8ybJOI2p7I — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) November 18, 2022

Despite the eventual result of the game, Kentucky football did respond nicely to Douglas’ motivational talk, particularly the Wildcats’ defense that made Georgia bleed for its points. The Bulldogs scored just one touchdown in the game, with the rest of their points coming from field goals. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 116 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception on 13-of-19 completions. Kentucky football did not do as good of a job stopping Georgia’s rushing attack with Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh running away with 143 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, but still, no team this season has made the Bulldogs look more beatable than the Wildcats.