The No. 10 ranked Kentucky Wildcats (12-2, 1-0 SEC) hit the road to take on the Georgia Bulldogs (12-2, 0-1 SEC) for an SEC matchup. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kentucky-Georgia prediction and pick.

Here are the Kentucky-Georgia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kentucky-Georgia Odds

Kentucky: -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -156

Georgia: +2.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 155.5 (-106)

Under: 155.5 (-114)

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Georgia

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky is ranked 10th for a reason. They are coming off a very good win at home against Florida to begin SEC play, and they have some other very good wins. The Wildcats are second in the nation in points per game as they score 90.1 points per matchup. Kentucky also makes 10.1 threes per game, which is the second-most in the SEC. Their ability to score makes them a threat in every game. If Kentucky can continue to play well offensively, the Wildcats will win.

In their first SEC matchup, Georgia was held to just 51 points. When playing good teams, Georgia does not score very well. They scored just 69 points against Marquette, 66 against St. Johns, and 69 against Notre Dame. They struggle to break 70 when going up against power conference teams. Keeping up with Kentucky's offense is important if you want to beat them, and Georgia might not be able to do that.

Otega Oweh is the player to watch on Kentucky. He leads the team with 15.9 points per game, and he shoots over 50 percent from the field. In fact, five of the six top scorers on the Wildcats are shooting over 50 percent from the field. They shoot the ball exceptionally well, but Oweh will have to have a good game for Kentucky to cover the spread.

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia has the same record as Kentucky, yet they are unranked. It seems a bit disrespectful, but it is not for nothing. However, the Bulldogs play some good defense. Georgia allows the fourth-fewest points in the SEC, and the fifth-lowest field goal percentage. Teams have a lot of trouble putting up points against Georgia, and that is a big reason why they are 12-2 to begin the year. If Georgia can slow down the scoring of Kentucky, the Bulldogs will win this game.

Georgia five different players on Georgia score in the double digits, so they spread around their scoring. Asa Newell is the leader of the bunch with 15.4 points per game. He also shoots 58.8 percent from the floor while De'Shayne Montgomery shoots 56.8 percent. As a team, Georgia shoots just under 50 percent from the field. Georgia will need both Newell and Montgomery to play well in order to win this game. If they can hit their shots and get good games out of their top two players, Georgia will have a chance to cover the spread.

Final Kentucky-Georgia Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very good game. Both teams can play some ball, and both teams are going to make some noise as the season goes on. However, Kentucky is the better team. It is not going to be easy to win on the road, but Kentucky has what it takes. With the spread being so low, I will take Kentucky to cover.

Final Kentucky-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -2.5 (-118)