ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kentucky-Gonzaga prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kentucky-Gonzaga.

The college basketball season comes alive on Saturday night with this feature presentation. The Auburn-Houston game played in November was one notable instance of a team playing an in-state game, but not in its own on-campus arena. This is another example, with Gonzaga staying in the state of Washington but going to Seattle to Climate Pledge Arena for this contest against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Gonzaga is, in the eyes of many college basketball analysts, the best team in the country. There is depth, balance and versatility on this roster with Graham Ike and Braden Huff in the frontcourt and Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman in the backcourt. The Zags can play inside and outside, fast or slow, and they get after it on defense. There is a lot to like about this team, which crushed Baylor by 38 points in the season opener one month ago and showed what their ceiling can become.

However, Gonzaga has not had an entirely smooth ride through this season. The Zags lost to West Virginia in the Battle 4 Atlantis, taking bad shots in overtime and panicking in a close game. A turnover late in regulation — with a lead — caused Gonzaga to blow a game it seemingly had tucked away. It invites the question of how the Zags will respond if this game goes down to the wire, as it very well might.

Kentucky has had a good start to its first season under new coach Mark Pope, who is replacing John Calipari this year. Pope guided UK to a huge win over Cooper Flagg and Duke earlier in the season. Kentucky has not suffered due to the coaching change. The Wildcats have generally looked like a team which is capable of making a run in March Madness. However, the Wildcats did stumble earlier this week against Clemson in the ACC-SEC Challenge. Kentucky and Auburn were the only two SEC teams to lose in the 16-game event. The SEC won 14 games, but Kentucky was not part of the fun. Big Blue will want to bounce back and make a statement against Gonzaga in a five-star college basketball battle.

Here are the Kentucky-Gonzaga College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kentucky-Gonzaga Odds

Kentucky: +5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +198

Gonzaga: -5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 165.5 (-110)

Under: 165.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kentucky vs Gonzaga

Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread might be a point or two higher than it should be. You know Kentucky will get up for this game, and it's very realistic to think this game will go right down to the wire. If you have that belief, 5.5 points should go to the underdog in a spread-based consideration of which bet you ought to make. That seems like a simple concept to grasp.

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gonzaga will be playing before a partisan crowd in Seattle. The Zags know they can play better than they have in recent weeks. Kentucky is still learning how to play for Mark Pope, and that's why Gonzaga coach Mark Few might be able to dominate the coaching matchup in this game.

Final Kentucky-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Gonzaga but are not fully convinced GU will cover. Maybe wait for a live bet in this game.

Final Kentucky-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga -5.5