After a years long defamation battle between singer Kesha and music producer Dr. Luke, there has been a conclusion. Both have announced the settlement of their lawsuit, although the terms of the settlement are unclear. This comes a few weeks before the case would have gone to trial, according to TMZ.

Kesha and Dr. Luke agreed to a resolution to the legal battle that's been going through the courts for almost a decade. This settlement occurred after a just a week after a New York court issued a key ruling that would have made it harder for Dr. Luke to win the case.

This all began in 2014 when the singer accused the music producer of an alleged rape that occurred in 2005. In retaliation, Dr. Luke sued her for defamation, and, of course, denied the claims.

In a statement about the settlement, Kesha said: “Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

In Dr. Luke's statement, he said that although he appreciates Kesha acknowledging she cannot recount what happened on the night she claimed he drugged and raped her, he still denies it ever happened. “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”