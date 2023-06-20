Kesha has been really secretive about her boyfriend. In a cover story with SELF, the Tik Tok singer revealed some details about her private relationship. Although she declined to name him, she was spotted kissing film producer Riccardo Maddalosso last month, according to People.

Kesha opened up with a “horrifying” health scare after she tried to freeze her eggs last year. At first, she didn't want to discuss the situation, because she wanted to keep her relationship private. Instead she spoke on her experience, leaving him out.

“I didn’t really want to mention the relationship, because I think making a family is everyone’s choice, and family can mean so many different things to everyone,” said the singer.

“My family right now are the people I spend time with, and my actual family, and also my band, my friends, and my cats,” she said, before sharing one thing about her boyfriend. “But…he is amazing!”

The singer and songwriter continued: “The only thing I’ll say about my boyfriend is: Sometimes, he has to have a face cream intervention and take them away from me,” she said. “He was like, ‘What did you do?!'”

It isn't easy being someone in the spotlight. The reason Kesha wants her boyfriend and relationships a secret is because it invites other people's opinion. “Everyone probably has some semblance of feeling like you share what you’re going through, and, at the same time, it’s almost inviting people to have an opinion about it. I don’t have that perfectly mapped out.”