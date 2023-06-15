Kesha revealed that the saddest moment of her life was all because of Jerry Seinfeld. Back in 2017, there was a viral video of her asking the comedian for a hug on the red carpet and he refused. Kesha told her interview that it was heartbreaking, per People.

On The Best Show with Tom Scharpling, the Praying singer shared her point of view from the viral video. It happened at the red carpet event for a National Night of Laughter and Song in Washington, D.C. There, Kesha asked Seinfeld for a hug. “No, thanks,” he said, adding: “I don't know who that was.”

Kesha was at the event on behalf of David Lynch's foundation. “So, [Lynch] was like, ‘Could you do an event that’s a charity event?’ I was in the middle of tour. I was exhausted, but I really love David Lynch, and I heard that Jerry Seinfeld's gonna to be there,” she said.

The singer owned CDs of the his sitcom, contributing to her love of the comedian. “When it got bumpy on planes, I’d pop in Seinfeld and I’d be like, ‘Everything’s OK in the world’ and watch my buddy,” she explained.

“Then, I get to the f****ing charity event, and I got really excited because he brings me peace and love and all things good in the universe, and then he didn’t hug me in front of cameras,” she said. “It was the most depressing and hilarious, but also so sad — it was, like, the saddest moment of my life.”

After the fateful event, Seinfeld explained why he didn't hug her. “I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere.”