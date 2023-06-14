Kevin Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, but Costner claims that she still lives at the property. According to court documents obtained by TMZ Wednesday (June 14), Costner said that per their prenuptial agreement, Christine had 30 days to leave the house that Costner owns amid filing for divorce. That deadline has since passed since she filed the first of last month.

Costner now wants to put it in the court's hands, according to documents from the outlet. He claims that she is only staying in the house to make him agree to her “various financial demands.”

The ‘Yellowstone' actor claims he's already given her $1.2 million per his obligations under the prenup. He says that he actually gave over the amount ($1.45 million) in total for her to use to look for another place potentially. In addition to the $1.45 million, Costner said that he would contribute as part of his child support obligation “$30K per month for a rental house and is willing to advance another $10K for her moving costs.”

The publication reports that Costner owns all three of their homes. Their prenup which was signed back in 2004 says that Baumgartner had to fully vacate the properties upon filing for divorce.

Baumgarter and Costner have three children together: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 12.

This is Costner’s second marriage. He was previously married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. They share three children together: Lily Costner, Annie Costner, and Joe Costner. Kevin also has another son Liam Costner whom he shares with Bridget Rooney.