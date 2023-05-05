Kevin Costner’s wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage per TMZ. After it was announced that his wife filed for divorce, rumors began to spread as to why she filed including infidelity.

One unverified rumor claimed that Costner impregnated someone who worked on his show Yellowstone. A source told Yahoo Entertainment that rumor was “not true.”

Costner’s rep echoed the source’s statement Thursday (May 4): “Any suggestion of infidelity on the part of Mr. Costner is absolutely not true.”

The rumor was speculated to have occurred given the Yellowstone actor’s past when he was married to Cindy Costner. It was rumored that his first marriage ended due to an onset affair.

Despite the rumors, Kevin’s rep previously told the outlet that the divorce was not his idea. The rep said that it was “circumstances beyond” Kevin’s “control” that resulted in the split.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” his publicist shared in a statement. “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Kevin and Christine share three children: sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 12.

Christine has requested joint custody of the three children and Kevin echoed her response on Tuesday (May 2) also asking for joint custody.

Christine has not asked for spousal support which Kevin’s lawyer Laura Wasser says, “Spousal support to be payable to petitioner pursuant to the terms of the parties’ Premarital Agreement.”

This is Costner’s second marriage. He was previously married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. They share three children together Lily Costner, Annie Costner, and Joe Costner. Kevin also has another son Liam Costner whom he shares with Bridget Rooney.