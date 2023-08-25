Heading into their divorce, Christine Baumgartner reveals ex Kevin Costner's net worth has skyrocketed during their marriage. This is according to her legal documents obtained by the member of a press. The two got married in 2004 and have discussed prenuptial agreement as well.

The year of their wedding, Baumgartner reveals Kevin shared that he had $102,716,000 in assets. Prior to this year, Costner already established a career in the film industry. And only began other business ventures in 2004. However, with recent reports of Kevin Costner's net worth, Christine now questions its truth.

Fast forward to 2023 on the brink of divorce, Christine suggests that Kevin's wealth is now close to $400 million. This includes about $24 million in cash.

It's incredible to consider that Kevin's riches have grown fourfold in under two decades, possibly due to his involvement in major projects. During this time, he starred in the TV show Yellowstone from 2018 to 2023 and acted in blockbuster movies like Let Him Go, Hidden Figures and Draft Day. Not only that, Kevin formed the band Kevin Costner & Modern West, releasing four albums and going on tour. He also co-wrote “The Explorer's Guild: A Passage to Shambhala.”

While not excessively surprising, Costner has made impressive financial decisions and boasts an impressive property collection. This includes a beachfront estate and a piece of land valued at approximately $145 million. Years after prominence, Costner already pursued business interests too. At present, he's also involved in the oil industry.

Now, it's no surprise that Kevin Costner's net worth will increase dramatically with all these side jobs. And with a divorce underway, it still wouldn't hurt his pocket. Costner is providing Christine Baumgartner $129,755 monthly as temporary child support, though she seeks an increase.