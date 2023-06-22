Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce over a month ago. Now their messy break includes not only Baumgartner's refusal to move out, but a requested $248,000 a month from the Yellowstone in child support, per TMZ. And Costner thinks that's way too much.

Christine Baumgartner claimed that large amount is the only way she and the children can “live at a standard somewhat approaching the standard that the children will be enjoying while in Kevin's care.” This amount doesn't include private school tuition, health care and sports-related expenses, which she also wants him to pay. But his estranged wife has a reason why she wants him to pay so much.

Baumgartner also says that Kevin Costner's income just last year was $19.5 million, more than enough to cover her child support request. Their family expenses were $6.6 million.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Yellowstone actor has claimed he's gave her $1.2 million per their prenup. In fact, he gave closer to $1.45 million so she could look for another place. In addition to the $1.45 million, Costner said that he would contribute as part of his child support obligation “$30K per month for a rental house and is willing to advance another $10K for her moving costs.”

This divorce gets worse by the week. Costner recently filed court documents which state his wife refused to move out of one of his properties. He filed these docs under the terms in their prenup which insists she move out by a certain date after she filed for divorce.