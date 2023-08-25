Kevin Costner said that he was not involved in any extramarital affairs but questions whether his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has according to US Weekly. The outlet reports that Costner “does not know” if his wife of 18 years was ever with anyone else during their marriage.

Costner says that he could not provide the court with receipts of any romantic relationships outside of their marriage because he has none.

“Respondent has no responsive documents for ‘extramarital romantic relationships’ in which he engaged because he engaged in none,” Costner’s lawyers wrote in court documents obtained by the outlet.

Costner's attorneys say he “does not know for a fact if [Christine] engaged in any ‘extramarital romantic relationships’ before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid.”

The receipts were at the request of Baumgartner's attorneys and Costner's attorneys claim that that the ask is “propounded only for purposes of harassment” and “overbroad as to time period and subject matter, burdensome, oppressive and impermissibly compound.”

Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1. The estranged couple share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” read the May statement issued by his rep. “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

After the announcement of the split, Baumgartner alleged that Costner wanted to “kick her out” the house.

“This RFO (request for order) seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives,” her lawyer, John Rydell, wrote in court documents obtained by Insider.

He counteracted her claim saying, “I am only requesting that Christine vacate my separate property home and find alternate living arrangements,” he alleged per US Weekly.

Last month Costner was ordered to pay $129,000 in monthly child support until an evidentiary hearing. The hearing is set to take place in November.

This is Costner’s second marriage. He was previously married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. They share three children together: Lily Costner, Annie Costner, and Joe Costner. Kevin also has another son Liam Costner whom he shares with Bridget Rooney.