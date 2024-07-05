Kevin De Bruyne, one of the most decorated midfielders in recent Premier League history, could be saying goodbye to Manchester City this summer, reported by GOAL. The Belgian maestro has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, setting the stage for a significant move.

According to sports journalist Rudy Galetti, Kevin De Bruyne has reached a verbal agreement with Al-Ittihad. The Saudi club has shown strong interest in the 33-year-old playmaker, and negotiations on personal terms have been fruitful. However, Al-Ittihad has yet to begin official talks with Manchester City regarding the transfer fee.

Manchester City open to sell Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City is reportedly open to the idea of letting De Bruyne go, provided they receive an acceptable offer. With his contract running until 2025, the Premier League champions might consider cashing in on the veteran player while his market value remains high. The exact valuation City places on De Bruyne has not been disclosed, but it’s clear they will want a substantial fee for their star midfielder.

Kevin De Bruyne has been a pivotal figure at Manchester City since his arrival in 2015. Over his nine-year tenure, he has amassed an impressive collection of trophies. De Bruyne has won the Premier League title six times, the League Cup five times, the FA Cup twice, and has also lifted the Champions League trophy. His contributions have also led City to victories in the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. His vision, passing accuracy, and leadership on the field have made him a fan favorite and a crucial part of City’s success.

Should De Bruyne leave, his departure would mark the end of an era at Manchester City. He has been instrumental in Pep Guardiola’s squad, providing creativity and experience. During the 2023/24 season, he made 26 appearances, scoring six goals and providing 18 assists. His ability to influence games with his midfield prowess has been unmatched, and finding a replacement of his caliber will be a significant challenge for City.

Kevin De Bruyne’s time at Manchester City has been nothing short of extraordinary. His accolades with the club include:

6 Premier League titles

5 League Cups

2 FA Cups

1 Champions League title

1 FIFA Club World Cup

and 1 UEFA Super Cup

These achievements underscore his importance to City and his impact on English football.

What’s next for Kevin De Bruyne

If Al-Ittihad is serious about acquiring De Bruyne, the next step is to negotiate a transfer fee with Manchester City. The Saudi club must present a compelling offer that meets City’s valuation of the player. Given De Bruyne’s ongoing influence and recent performances, City will likely demand a high price for their star.

For Kevin De Bruyne, moving to Al-Ittihad would be a new chapter in his illustrious career. The Saudi Pro League has been attracting high-profile players recently, and De Bruyne’s potential move would further elevate the league’s profile. While the Belgian international has achieved nearly everything at City, a new challenge in Saudi Arabia could be an enticing prospect.

Manchester City will need to consider their options for filling the void left by De Bruyne’s departure. Potential targets might include young talents or established stars who can bring a similar level of creativity and leadership to the squad. Guardiola and the City management will be tasked with ensuring the team remains competitive at the highest level.

Kevin De Bruyne’s potential move to Al-Ittihad marks a significant moment in his career and for Manchester City. While the transfer is not yet finalized, the agreed personal terms indicate a strong possibility of the move happening. As negotiations progress, all eyes will be on City’s response and how they plan to navigate the post-De Bruyne era.