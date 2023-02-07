If the Miami Heat want to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets by the NBA trade deadline, it will cost them. It certainly seems more workable now than in the preseason, especially with Kyrie Irving’s move to the Dallas Mavericks. The Heat need to take advantage of this opportunity. After looking like a pretty decent title-contending squad, they look more like a house on fire again. Here we will look at the Heat’s perfect trade offer to acquire Durant ahead of the trade deadline.

Kevin Durant stated in the 2022 off-season that he only wanted to go to two teams. Those were the Heat and Phoenix Suns. The Heat now have an opportunity to acquire him, as he surely carries the most value right now in the league. Keep in mind that he can greatly impact the Heat, but also bring a valuable return for the Nets. However, the Nets hold leverage in the situation as they won’t easily trade Durant just because he wants to go somewhere else. Remember that he signed a four-year deal with the Nets in 2021. That makes it difficult for the Nets to move him as his contract is valid till 2026. The Nets should only accept the best offer, of course. If no deal is made, Durant should play out the remainder of the season anyway.

No matter what happens, though, this has been a turbulent week for the Nets. Whether Kevin Durant stays or not, they are surely farther from title contention now than they were prior to the Kyrie Irving trade.

Report: Miami Heat expected to pursue Kevin Durant if he demands trade

Now, let us look at the Heat’s perfect Kevin Durant trade.

Heat’s perfect trade for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant to the Heat for Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, and an unprotected first-round pick

If a trade does occur, what would be the perfect offer the Heat could offer the Nets? Both teams are definitely in win-now mode, so they’d love to get some great talent to fill their needs. For the Heat, getting Kevin Durant pretty much makes their offense unstoppable. For the Nets, they’d love to have more stability in the backcourt and some perimeter shooting to compensate for what they’d lose with Durant out. Of course, having a pick or two would not hurt either.

Currently, the most practical option for Miami seems to be trading Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, and a future unprotected first-round pick for Durant.

Lowry could immediately step in as the starting playmaker for the Nets. He would make for an interesting backcourt combo together with Spencer Dinwiddie and Seth Curry. Lowry is currently having a down season, but perhaps a change in scenery is exactly what he’ll need to rejuvenate his production. He is averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds this season.

Herro, meanwhile, has the skill and shooting to be a dangerous wingman for the Nets. He is currently putting up 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.0 triples per game. He is also shooting 37.0 percent from beyond the arc. Herro could also immediately lead BKN in scoring moving forward.

As for Jovic, the rookie big man could form an interesting frontcourt pair alongside Nic Claxton. Jovic has the toolkit to be an Alperen Sengun-type player in the future. If the Nets develop him well, he could be a cornerstone of the franchise for years to come.

The unprotected pick should be quite interesting as well. Essentially, the Nets will bet that the Heat won’t do well in the coming years, hoping to get a marquee young player to add to their roster.

Not surprisingly, acquiring Durant will bring the Heat closer to an NBA championship. Imagine a big three of KD, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo. That’s rock-solid. The offensive pairing of Butler and Durant would be a formidable force, possibly even unbeatable. Right now, of course, remains to be seen if Pat Riley can make this happen with his magic.