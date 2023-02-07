Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd sure looks excited and confident about Kyrie Irving’s addition to the team.

After the Mavs traded for Irving on Sunday, Dallas got several low grades from fans and experts alike. Many deem the deal for Irving as a gamble that won’t pay off considering his history of creating drama and distractions on and off the court.

However, Kidd believes Irving has more focus now, which the playmaker showed in his recent games with the Brooklyn Nets before his trade demand.

“In today’s game, you know, the positions don’t matter. It’s about the last name and talent,” Kidd said of Irving before the Mavs play the Utah Jazz on Monday, per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune. “He’s all about basketball. He wants to win and he wants to be coached, and this is a great opportunity.”

Jason Kidd also shared the Mavs’ reasoning behind the trade despite all the accompanying risks, emphasizing that getting a talent Kyrie Irving’s caliber puts them in title contention.

“We feel that getting him is going to help put us in a position to win a championship,” the Mavs tactician shared, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

There’s no denying Irving’s talent, that’s for sure. However, the uncertainty lies on his attitude and penchant to spark drama. The Boston Celtics and Nets can attest to that. If Irving can really focus and just prioritize winning over everything else, his partnership with Doncic could work. Nonetheless, that is a big IF as of the moment.

Until Irving shows he is going to be a positive influence to the Mavs, there will always be doubts about his addition to Dallas.