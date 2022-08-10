The Kevin Durant trade request has put the NBA world on hold this offseason. With there seeming to be no traction on a potential deal, Durant recently met with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai to reinforce his desires. He also provided an ultimatum that if the organization elects to part ways with GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash, then his belief in the organization could perhaps be restored. Some viewed this as Durant simply testing his influence and perhaps increasing the likelihood of a trade.

While there has been no traction on a deal yet, a new potential landing spot has emerged for the superstar. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as a suitor for Kevin Durant. Joel Embiid reportedly made it known to the organization that he wanted them to explore any avenue to land the former MVP. It also is worth noting that Durant has been spotted hanging out with James Harden this offseason. This does not necessarily increase the likelihood of a deal, but it clearly means there are no hard feelings between the two following their time in Brooklyn together.

“As of earlier this week, there were high-ranking members of the Sixers who’ve felt strongly about engaging with Brooklyn on a Durant trade. It is unknown if Brooklyn and Philadelphia have made any recent progress on a trade.” https://t.co/EmhyNhQG68 — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) August 10, 2022

The lack of draft capital the Sixers possess is a notable hurdle the team would have to clear in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. However, Daryl Morey is known to always be interested in making a splash, and one would have to believe he has at least explored the possibility. If there is any chance of the Sixers being able to land the superstar, here is what a potential deal could look like.

The perfect trade Sixers must offer Nets for Kevin Durant

Sixers Get: Kevin Durant

Nets Get: Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Jaden Springer, lift 2027 pick protection, 2029 first-round pick

The biggest draw of this trade is certainly Tyrese Maxey. The 21-year-old has put himself on the NBA map with his strong play and has established himself as a cornerstone of the current Sixers team. He took massive strides forward in his second season in the NBA, averaging 17.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game. Maxey also increased his 3-point percentage from 30.1% as a rookie to 42.7% last season, which was the third-highest percentage in the league. The Kentucky product continues to add layers to his game and has the feel of a potential franchise cornerstone piece. Including him in this deal would be essential to piquing the interest of the Nets as much as it would break Sixers fans’ hearts.

Tobias Harris is a solid locker room presence who can be relied on to quietly produce for a team. While he has at times had too much on his plate with the Sixers, he is an effective scorer and has taken massive strides forward on the defensive side of the ball. Matisse Thybulle is also a polarizing player, but his defensive potential is evident. Thybulle is another intriguing talent who has a good relationship with Ben Simmons and likely would benefit from a change of scenery. His limitations are difficult to hide in the Sixers’ offense, but adding him to a more free-flowing system could further unlock him.

The Sixers already traded their 2027 first-round pick (which is the first year they were eligible to trade) to Brooklyn in the James Harden trade, but it is currently top-eight protected. This trade would remove the protections and possibly set the Nets up for a solid pick considering this likely would be after the Embiid, Durant, and Harden era ends. Philly would also likely have to include a 2029 first-round pick, which is the only other first-rounder they are able to trade. Jaden Springer was selected with a first-round pick last year but has yet to crack the rotation. He is still only 19 years old and has shown some intriguing flashes, which would make him a nice low-risk, high-reward addition.

For the Sixers, this would certainly be an all-in move. The franchise has been unable to advance past the second round of the playoffs throughout the Joel Embiid era. A trio of Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and James Harden would rival any team around the NBA and likely make Philly title favorites. However, it also would decimate the Sixers’ young talent and put them in a position of championship or bust.

As things currently stand, it looks like the franchise is in a great place to transition to a team built around Maxey in the post-Embiid era. Sacrificing this is extremely notable and given Durant’s loyalty concerns in the past, it is fair to question if it is worth it to put trust in his long-term future.

However, it is undeniable that adding Durant would elevate the Sixers’ ceiling as a team and give them the best chance at winning a championship in the short term. This type of deal would give the Nets a solid starting place in a rebuild and could be just enough to end the Durant saga.